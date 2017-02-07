Rising star Timothee Chalamet to join Steve Carell’s “Beautiful Boy”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fresh off the heels of critical acclaim for his latest film Call Me by Your Name at the Sundance Film Festival, rising star Timothee Chalamet is in negotiations to star opposite Steve Carell in Beautiful Boy, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Felix van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) is attached to direct the project, which is based on the memoir Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff.

The story reflects on methamphetamine addiction and recovery through the eyes of a father whose son suffers from the disease. Amazon Studios will finance and distribute the pic, with Plan B producing.

Carell has been attached to the project, which has been in development in various forms for a few years, for some time. It will be another strong dramatic role for the actor, who was Oscar-nomination for his work in the drama Foxcatcher, and received strong acclaim for his work in The Big Short. He will next be seen in the upcoming films Battle of the Sexes, Despicable Me 3 and Last Flag Flying.

Chalamet most recently starred opposite Armie Hammer in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, which debuted last month at Sundance and will be released by Sony Classics Pictures in the fall. The actor's upcoming films include coming-of-age story Hot Summer Nights (which will premiere next month at SXSW), Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird and Scott Cooper’s Hostiles. He previously appeared on Showtime series Homeland.

Belgian director van Groeningen previously helmed The Misfortunates (2009), The Broken Circle Breakdown (2012) and Belgica (2016).