“Pirates of the Caribbean” star to topline “Ghosts of War” thriller
February 7, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brenton Thwaites is set to lead Ghosts of War.
The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star will topline the supernatural psychological thriller to be launched to international buyers at EFM in Berlin by the Highland Film Group, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The indie from Miscellaneous Entertainment is based on an original script by Eric Bress (The Butterfly Effect), who will also direct. Ghosts of War follows five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French chateau near the end of World War II.
Thwaites will play Chris Goodson, a brilliant strategist plagued by battle fatigue. Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, Joe Simpson and Shelley Madison are producing and financing the project.
