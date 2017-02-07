Syrian refugee sues Facebook over fake news linking him to terrorism
February 7, 2017 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian refugee Anas Modamani took a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he was starting a new life in Berlin. The photo subsequently came to cause Modamani no end of grief -- fake news stories on terrorism have routinely used the photo he took, falsely connecting him to horrible attacks. And he doesn't think enough is being done to stop it. Modamani is suing Facebook to have it delete all fake news stories using his image. He did have success getting Facebook to take down some stories beforehand, but he says it hasn't been enough -- Facebook would frequently say that a photo met its standards, Engadget reports.
Facebook, not surprisingly, says it doesn't believe the lawsuit is "necessary" or "the most effective way" of addressing the problem. It maintains that it shut off access to any photos of Modamani that have been "accurately reported," and that it honors German law.
The suit could influence how Facebook handles bogus stories. It's already increasing its efforts to fight fake news, including a filtering trial in Germany, but a victory for Modamani could put pressure on the social network to take a more aggressive approach. German politicians have already proposed a law that would fine companies that don't remove fake news stories -- this would only increase the pressure to remove stories when asked.
Top stories
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
French ex-president to face trial over campaign financing: source The prosecution claims Sarkozy exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros by using false billing from a firm called Bygmalion.
Pentagon details plans for $30 billion budget boost The informal proposals represent the first attempt by Trump's Defense Department to halt an erosion of the military's readiness for combat.
Turkish writer: I was put on trial for talking about Armenian Genocide "I write about minorities and wanted to address the unspeakable tragedies of the past, to talk about the Armenian Genocide," Safak said.
$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.