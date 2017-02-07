OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, February 7 conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of Karabakh's Hadrut region, to the north of Horadiz.

From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), and staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Peter Svedberg (Sweden).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire was registered. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Karabakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of foreign and defense ministries.