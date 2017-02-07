// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Passenger traffic at Gyumri airport soars by 103.8%

February 7, 2017 - 16:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic at Shirak airpot in the northern Armenian town of Gyumri soar by 103.8% in January 2017 against the same period in 2016.

The traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 22.9% in the first month of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.

According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 168,741 passengers have used the services of the Yerevan airport in the reporting period.

In January 2017, 965 tons of cargo has been transported at Zvartnots, up by 36.2% against 2016.

In the two Armenian airports, the traffic grew by 24.2% in January 2017 against 2016.

