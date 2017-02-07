“Birdman” star Andrea Riseborough to topline psychological drama “Nancy”

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Birdman” actress Andrea Riseborough is set to star in the psychological drama “Nancy”, Variety said.

The film from director Christina Choe also stars J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo, and Steve Buscemi.

Riseborough plays a serial imposter, who becomes perilously close to losing her entire identity — and the only person who’s ever truly loved her — when her elaborate lies inevitably unravel.

Principal photography has started in upstate New York with a crew comprised of all-female department heads. The film will be produced by Amy Lo, Michelle Cameron, and Riseborough. “Nancy” is a Mental Pictures, Mother Sucker, and Eon Productions movie, in association with Gamechanger Films.

Executive producers are Eon’s Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, best known for producing the “James Bond” franchise, and Gamechanger’s Mynette Louie.

“Nancy” marks Choe’s feature directorial debut, following her Slamdance Film Festival grand jury award win for a short film, a residency at The MacDowell Colony, and a year-long directing fellowship with HBO.

Riseborough was most recently seen in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” and will star next in Fox Searchlight’s “Battle of the Sexes” opposite Emma Stone. She will also appear in the four-part mini-series “National Treasure,” which was a hit in the U.K. and is set to premiere on Hulu in March.