STX to acquire Shailene Woodley survival tale “Adrift”
February 7, 2017 - 17:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - STX Entertainment is in final talks to board the survival story “Adrift”, with Shailene Woodley attached to star and Baltasar Kormákur directing, according to Variety.
STX International will distribute the film in the United Kingdom and introduce the project to distributors at the Berlin Film Festival, where the European Film Market opens this week.
“Adrift” is written by Aaron and Jordan Kandell. Kormákur will direct and produce the film under his RVK Studios banner with production set to begin in June. Aaron and Jordan Kandell will also produce.
“Adrift” is based on the true story of Tami Oldham who, after being knocked unconscious by the most massive hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancé Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. She must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she’s ever loved.
STX topper Adam Fogelson and STX International president David Kosse both worked with Kormákur on “Everest” and “Contraband.” Fogelson additionally greenlit “2 Guns” and Kosse served as executive producer on his most recent Icelandic language film “The Oath.”
“This project was highly sought after and the entire team at STX Films is thrilled to be able to work with Balt on this harrowing, extraordinary and inspiring story of love and survival against all odds,” said Fogelson.
Woodley starred in “Snowden,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and the three “Divergent” movies.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
