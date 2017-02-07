Queens Of The Stone Age tease new material

PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have teased fans of news on new material by sharing photos from the recording studio, NME reveals.

The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time – and finally claimed to have ‘locked in’ to finish work on the record last summer. It was previously revealed that new music would be released later this year.

Now, there is proof that progress has been made, with the band sharing photos of their gear, instruments and what seems to be a list of song titles on Instagram. They come with no further information, but a simple caption of ‘…’

After collaborating on Lady Gaga’s latest album ‘Joanne‘ and with Iggy Pop on ‘Post Pop Depression‘, Josh Homme is expected to release new material with Queens Of The Stone Age soon. Mastodon’s Troy Sanders recently said Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour.

“Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording,” he said, “and we all have new records coming out this year.”

Sanders forms part of Gone Is Gone – a supergroup consisting of Sanders, QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin.QOTSA also took to Instagram recently to slam Donald Trump as an ‘fascist clown penis’.

The band posted a picture of Trump and wrote: “This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis… who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame. ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’ – Edmund Burke.”