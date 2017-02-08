// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh soldiers killed, wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire

February 8, 2017 - 14:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh contract serviceman, Gegham Manukyan (b. 1979) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijani fire on Wednesday, February 8, at around 11am.

Also Wednesday, another Karabakh soldier, Koryun Kirakosyan (b. 1998) was seriously wounded in different section of the frontline at midday.

An investigation into the details of incidents is underway.

