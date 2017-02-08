Karabakh soldiers killed, wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire
February 8, 2017 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh contract serviceman, Gegham Manukyan (b. 1979) received a fatal gunshot wound in Azerbaijani fire on Wednesday, February 8, at around 11am.
Also Wednesday, another Karabakh soldier, Koryun Kirakosyan (b. 1998) was seriously wounded in different section of the frontline at midday.
An investigation into the details of incidents is underway.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
