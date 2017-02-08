// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Soul Mate” dominates Hong Kong Film Awards nominations

“Soul Mate” dominates Hong Kong Film Awards nominations
February 8, 2017 - 15:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Movies with the strongest local themes dominated the nominations for the Hong Kong Film Awards, with first feature “Soul Mate” by actor director Derek Tsang (aka Tsang Kwok-cheung) emerging on top, Variety reports.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, February 7 ahead of a ceremony set for April 9, shortly before the beginning of the 41st Hong Kong International Film Festival. Last year the best film was “Ten Years,” a futuristic imagining of Hong Kong under increasing Chinese influence was the controversial winner.

“Soul Mate” garnered 12 nominations (including best film, best director and best new director for Tsang). Hong Kong crime thriller “Cold War 2” claimed ten nominations.

Behind it, “The Mermaid,” Stephen Chow’s eco fantasy which a year ago broke box office records in mainland China and Hong Kong, earned eight nominations. That put it on a par with Hong Kong indie films “Weeds on Fire” and “Mad World” also with eight nominations. “Trivisa,” which boasts three aspiring directors, collected seven. “Trivisa” was recently named as best film by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society.

Related links:
Variety. Indies, Newcomers Dominate Hong Kong Film Award Nominations
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary
Oscar-nommed Timo von Gunten to direct action/heist film “Eiffel”
“How to Be Single” director to helm “States of Emergency” drama
Original “Mad Max” trilogy OST announced
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russian court finds opposition leader Navalny guilty in fraud case retrial The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Russia violated Navalny's right to a fair trial.
Romania's govt. survives no-confidence vote amid recent protests Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament.
Far-right leader Le Pen losing French presidential runoff, poll suggests Francois Fillon, were he to make it instead of Emmanuel Macron, would beat Le Pen with a score of 62 percent versus her 38 percent.
Iran displays ancient Persian artifacts returned from Europe, U.S. All of the items on display were repatriated over the past two and a half years from England, Belgium, Italy and the United States.