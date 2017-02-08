Jack Nicholson, Kristen Wiig to topline “Toni Erdmann” remake

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jack Nicholson, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2010, will star opposite Kristen Wiig in the English-language remake of “Toni Erdmann”.

Sources tell Variety Paramount Pictures has acquired remake rights to the Oscar-nominated film with Nicholson and Wiig attached to star.

Adam McKay, who recently directed “The Big Short” for the studio, will produce along with Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Maren Ade, writer and director of the original “Toni Erdmann,” will exec produce the remake along with producers Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.

Paramount is still looking to attach a director and writer.

The original “Toni Erdmann,” starring Sandra Huller and Peter Simonischek, followed a practical joking father who tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO’s life coach. The German pic is nominated for best foreign feature at the Academy Awards on Feb. 26 and was also nominated for Best Foreign film at the Golden Globes in January.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired U.S. rights to the project last May following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s currently playing in limited release domestically.

Sources tell Variety that Nicholson, who turns 80 this year, was a huge fan of the original and approached Paramount’s Brad Grey with the idea and Grey immediately worked with the team at Paramount to secure the rights.

“Toni Erdmann” marks Nicholson’s first film since playing a role in the James L. Brooks dramedy “How do You Know,” which many in Hollywood though could be possibly be the actor’s last major film. He also starred in the 2007 film “The Bucket List” opposite Morgan Freeman.

The three-time Oscar-winner has been courted for a few films in recent years, including the Branch Rickey role in “42” as well as Robert Downey Jr.’s father in “The Judge,” but passed on both.

Wiig, who recently starred in the “Ghostbusters” reboot at Sony, can next be seen in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” opposite Matt Damon.