// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Man Uniteds' Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he did not move for money

Man Uniteds' Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he did not move for money
February 8, 2017 - 16:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hit back at Borussia Dortmund fans who claim he only moved to Manchester United for the money, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The Armenian moved to Old Trafford in the summer after three years in Germany.

But the 28-year-old has dismissed criticism from some Dortmund supporters who insist his decision to leave the club was only motivated by money.

He told Bild: "I can not understand that, and that’s wrong.

"If it were just about money, I would have transferred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Anzhi Makhachkala and not to Borussia Dortmund. But I did not want that. I wanted to develop further."

Mkhitaryan is back in Jose Mourinho's team after nearly three months on the sidelines following his summer move.

Related links:
Հենրիխ Մխիթարյան. «Եթե գումարն ընտրեի, ապա «Բորուսիայի» փոխարեն կտեղափոխվեի «Անժի»
Manchester Evening News. Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan hits back at Borussia Dortmund over transfer
Championat.com: Мхитарян: если бы я думал о деньгах, то перешёл не в «Боруссию», а в «Анжи»
 Top stories
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz eventHovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Ghaem Maghami Ehsan from Iran took the second spot with 7,5 points, followed by Spain's Oleg Korneev (7 points) in the third position.
Armenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan ZeeArmenia's Levon Aronian comes in third at Tata Steel Wijk aan Zee
Aronian lost his final match against Dmitri Andreikin of Russia in his first defeat throughout the entire tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player awardCristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
The 31-year-old star once again grabbed blagging rights over rival Lionel Messi, having picked up the prestigious Ballon d'Or award last month.
FIFA expected to approve expanded World CupFIFA expected to approve expanded World Cup
The current format has been successful, popular and profitable since 1998 and is locked in for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenian lifter gets Olympic silver after Belarusian fails doping test
Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan "set for January move"
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Mourinho confirms Mkhitaryan fit for United’s clash with Sunderland
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Russian court finds opposition leader Navalny guilty in fraud case retrial The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Russia violated Navalny's right to a fair trial.
Romania's govt. survives no-confidence vote amid recent protests Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament.
Far-right leader Le Pen losing French presidential runoff, poll suggests Francois Fillon, were he to make it instead of Emmanuel Macron, would beat Le Pen with a score of 62 percent versus her 38 percent.
Polish Film Awards nominations announced Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake,” which brought the director a Palme d'Or, was nominated in the best European film category.