Man Uniteds' Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists he did not move for money
February 8, 2017 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hit back at Borussia Dortmund fans who claim he only moved to Manchester United for the money, the Manchester Evening News reports.
The Armenian moved to Old Trafford in the summer after three years in Germany.
But the 28-year-old has dismissed criticism from some Dortmund supporters who insist his decision to leave the club was only motivated by money.
He told Bild: "I can not understand that, and that’s wrong.
"If it were just about money, I would have transferred from Shakhtar Donetsk to Anzhi Makhachkala and not to Borussia Dortmund. But I did not want that. I wanted to develop further."
Mkhitaryan is back in Jose Mourinho's team after nearly three months on the sidelines following his summer move.
