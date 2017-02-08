Forbes names Adele highest-paid Grammy nominee

PanARMENIAN.Net - Adele is the highest-paid Grammy nominee. According to Forbes, Adele made $80.5 million in total from 2015 to 2016. She beat out other famous names and places first on the magazine's Top Paid Grammy Nominee list, AceShowbiz said.

The "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" singer made that much money from her successful album, "25". Her latest album became the world's best-selling album of 2015 and it has sold 20 million copies as of last June. The magazine also estimated that the "Someone Like You" hitmaker earned at least $3.8 million per city from her massive sold-out "Adele Live" tour.

Slightly behind Adele, Rihanna, who is nominated in eight categories at the upcoming Grammys, places second with approximately $75 million earnings. The "Work" hitmaker made the money from streams and sales of her album "Anti" and endorsement deals with Puma, Samsung and Dior. Her tour also brought in $1.6 million per stop.

Although Justin Bieber and Beyonce Knowles also made a huge amount of money, the two stars couldn't make it to the top. Bieber's album "Purpose" and successful singles only brought in $56 million, putting him at No. 4. As for Beyonce, despite getting the most Grammy nominations with a total of nine nods, she only ranks seventh with $54 million.

Forbes used data from its list of the World's Highest Paid Musicians to make the Top Paid Grammy Nominees List. The magazine measured pre-tax earnings from June 2015 through June 2016 before deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers. Taylor Swift, who is nominated only for one Grammy this year, currently ranks as the World's Highest-Paid Musician.

Adele is nominated for five Grammys this year and is set to perform on the award-giving ceremony's stage. She is also rumored to have a joint stage with Beyonce. Other singers set to perform at the event are Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Hosted by James Corden, the 2017 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center, Los Angeles on February 12 on CBS starting at 5 P.M.