Polish Film Awards nominations announced

PanARMENIAN.Net - The nominations for the Polish Eagles, the country's main film award and local equivalent of the Oscars, were announced on Tuesday, February 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jestem mordercą (I'm a Killer)by Maciej Pieprzyca, Ostatnia rodzina (The Last Family) by Jan P. Matuszyński, which won awards at Locarno, Chicago and Denver international film festivals, and Wołyń (Hatred) by Wojciech Smarzowski are to compete in the best film nomination.

Hatred, a WWII love story, earned the highest number of nominations ,14 in total, including best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay and the discovery of the year.

It is followed by The Last Family, centered on the unusual life of a well-known artistic family, with 10 nominations.

The directors of all the three movies nominated in the best film category will also compete for the best director award.

Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, which brought the director a Palme d'Or at the Cannes international film festival last year, was nominated in the best European film category, alongside Stephen Frears' Florence Foster Jenkins and Laszlo Nemes' Son of Saul, the winner of the Oscar in the best foreign-language film category last year.

The award ceremony is to be held on March 20.