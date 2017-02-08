Russian court finds opposition leader Navalny guilty in fraud case retrial
February 8, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian court on Wednesday, February 8 found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which disqualifies him as a candidate for president next year, The Associated Press reports.
However, an associate said Navalny will carry on with the campaign he announced in December.
In a webcast hearing, Judge Alexei Vtyurin found Navalny guilty of embezzling timber worth about $500,000. The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Russia violated Navalny's right to a fair trial.
The judge has yet to pronounce sentence in the trial held in Kirov, a city nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow.
During a break in the proceedings, Navalny told reporters that he and his lawyers were comparing this verdict with the text of the 2013 verdict and found them to be identical.
"You can come over and see that the judge is reading exactly the same text, which says a lot about the whole trial," Navalny told reporters, adding that even the typos in the names of companies were identical in both rulings.
Navalny, the driving force behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012, had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.
Navalny's campaign manager, Leonid Volkov, insisted that the campaign goes on even though the guilty verdict formally bars Navalny from running.
In a post on Facebook, Volkov said that the Kremlin will ultimately decide whether Navalny will be confirmed as a presidential candidate.
"This is the political decision we need to win by campaigning," he said.
Navalny's plans to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election were shattered when the Kirov court found him guilty and sent him to prison. But after he spent a night in jail, the court held an emergency hearing and released Navalny on a suspended sentence.
The unusual move was seen by observers as the Kremlin's decision to allow him to run against its candidate in the mayoral race in order to make it look more legitimate. Navalny came in second, garnering about a third of the vote, The Associated Press said.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Polish Film Awards nominations announced Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake,” which brought the director a Palme d'Or, was nominated in the best European film category.
Eva Green, Gemma Arterton to star in Virginia Woolf love story Virginia Stephen married Leonard Woolf in 1912, and then met socialite and author Vita Sackville-West, wife of Harold Nicolson, in 1922.
Forbes names Adele highest-paid Grammy nominee Slightly behind Adele, Rihanna, who is nominated in eight categories at the upcoming Grammys, places 2nd with approximately $75 million earnings.
Black Sabbath to continue as band despite playing their final show Members Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler helped form the band in 1968, and all three took part in the tour.