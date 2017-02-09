Netflix debuts teasers, announces release dates for 4 new series

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released teasers and announced release dates for four new series, including "Dear White People", "Anne", "Girlboss" and "Buddy Thunderstruck". All of them are set to arrive on the streaming service this spring, AceShowbiz reports.

Based on the acclaimed indie film, "Dear White People" follows a group of Winchester University's students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and sometimes misguided activism in the millennial age.

Logan Browning is on the lead, playing Sam White who has a message for white people on her campus. Through her radio show, she addresses what is acceptable and what is not acceptable for people to wear on Halloween.

Justin Simien, who directed the 2014 film and returns to write and direct several episodes of the series, says the 10-episode first season of the show will follow a different character for each episode. The satirical series will premiere April 28.

"Anne" is an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel "Anne of Green Gables". Amybeth McNulty takes the title role, who easily falls in love with Green Gables where she lives with Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, a middle-aged brother and sister who had intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm in Prince Edward Island. But the problem is she doesn't seem to get along with a boy at her school.

Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson play Marilla and Matthew respectively. The drama series will premiere May 12.

"Girlboss" is based on the best-selling memoir by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso. Britt Robertson stars as Sophia, a rebellious, broke anarchist who refuses to grow up. She stumbles upon her passion of selling vintage clothes online and becomes an unlikely businesswoman. As she builds her retail fashion empire, she realizes the value and the difficulty of being the boss of her own life.

Executive producer Charlize Theron said at a panel on Wednesday, February 8, "Audiences are very much connecting with the truth about who women really are. The days of living in the Madonna/whore complex are gone."

The 13-episode comedy series will hit Netflix on April 21.

"Buddy Thunderstruck" is a stop-motion action-comedy series about the coolest semi-truck racing dog who lives down in race-obsessed Greasepit, a place full of larger-than-life characters and nitro-burning, gear-slamming, tire-squealing, fish-tailing good times. It is set to be released on March 10.