PanARMENIAN.Net - Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are going to a galaxy far, far away with their next movie project. Covert Media announced at the Berlin Film Festival that the masterminds behind the "Scary Movie" franchise would write and direct a new "Star Wars" spoof, AceShowbiz said.

Cover Media's CEO Paul Hanson said in a statement, "Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into what audiences love." He added, "Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world's most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away."

The movie gets a super-lengthy and goofy title, "Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue". The title is obviously a playful reference to "Star Wars" two latest movies ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens", "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") and one upcoming movie from the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". There is no word yet regarding the cast or the release date.

Friedberg and Seltzer are certainly no strangers in this particular genre, proven by the famous 2000's horror comedy "Scary Movie". The movie grossed $278 million worldwide of a $19 million budget. Other spoof movies they have made together include "Date Movie", "Epic Movie" and "Disaster Movie". The duo's most recent movie is a "Fast and Furious" spoof titled "Superfast!". They are currently working on "Who the F#@k Took My Daughter?", a "Taken" spoof.

Paul Hanson will work together with Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner to produce the movie, marking their second collaboration after "Resurface", an underwater action thriller. Meanwhile, Covert Media's Elissa Friedman, Broken Road Productions' Jeremy Stein, Media Content Capital's Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine serve as executive producers. Covert Media will also fully finance the project and launch worldwide sales in Berlin.

"Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue" is currently in pre-production and scheduled to kick off production this fall. Meanwhile, the actual upcoming "Star Wars" movie, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", will hit U.S. theaters on December 15.