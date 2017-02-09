South Korea president's lawyers reject questioning, prosecution says
February 9, 2017 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawyers for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have rejected a plan by a special prosecutor investigating a graft scandal to question her, citing a media leak, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Thursday, February 9, according to Reuters.
The plan was to question Park on Thursday at an undisclosed location, Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, told a media briefing.
But Park's office had notified the prosecutor that it was scrapping an agreement on the questioning, Lee said.
"There is no change to the position that a face-to-face questioning of the president is necessary but there has been no decision specifically on the schedule from this point on," he said.
Lee said Park's lawyers had notified the prosecutor's office of the decision after a television station said in a Tuesday broadcast Park would be questioned on Thursday at an office inside the presidential Blue House compound.
It was not clear why the media report triggered the decision to cancel the questioning.
Park was impeached by parliament on December 9 on suspicion of colluding with a long-time friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big business to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.
Park, whose powers have been suspended while the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment, is also accused of allowing Choi to exert inappropriate influence over state affairs.
Both have denied wrongdoing.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Natalie Portman, Chris Pine to guest star on “Angie Tribeca” comedy season 3 "Angie Tribeca" season three follows 3 detectives who are on a mission to track an animal right activist-turned-serial killer.
Cult comic strip franchise “Gaston Lagaffe” to get film treatment Romain Rojtman, the French producer of French B.O. smash “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” is partnering with UGC and Gaumont on “Gaston.”
LevelK picks up Icelandic hit “Cruelty” “Cruelty” follows two detectives who set off to solve the gruesome murder of two little girls in Reykjavik and start discovering disturbing details.
New “Star Wars” spoof in the works from “Scary Movie” writer duo The movie gets a super-lengthy and goofy title, "Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue".