LevelK picks up Icelandic hit “Cruelty”

PanARMENIAN.Net - LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Icelandic filmmaker Anton Sigurdsson’s sophomore feature “Cruelty”, which opened in Iceland in October and became the second-biggest local hit of 2016, Variety reveals.

“Cruelty,” which had its international premiere at Santa Barbara Film Festival, marks Sigurdsson’s followup to the well-received Icelandic film “Secret & Lies.”

Erlingur Jack Gudmundsson, Sigurdsson, and Haraldur Bender at Virgo Films are producing; Fenrir Films, BubbleHead Prods. and Fulton Street Entertainment are co-producing. Arnar Gunnlaugsson is executive productive.

“Cruelty” follows two detectives who set off to solve the gruesome murder of two little girls in Reykjavik and start discovering disturbing details.

LevelK is hosting a market screening of the film at Berlin’s EFM, where it’s also continuing sales on “Sami Blood.”