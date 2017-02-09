Natalie Portman, Chris Pine to guest star on “Angie Tribeca” comedy season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - The third season of "Angie Tribeca" will return on TBS on Monday, April 10. "Star Trek Beyond" actor Chris Pine and "Black Swan" actress Natalie Portman are among notable names who will guest star on the comedy series, AceShowbiz reveals.

Joining Portman and Pine to guest star in the third season will be Michelle Dockery, Ed Helms, Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer, Jean Smart, Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Mary McCormack, Ernie Hudson, Michaela Watkins, Constance Zimmer, Liam Carroll, Timothy Omundson, Jessica St. Clair, Rachel Dratch and Andrew Bachelor.

"Angie Tribeca" season three follows Detective Angie Tribeca (Rashida Jones), Detective Jay Geils (Hayes MacArthur) and Daniel Tanner (Deon Cole), who are on a mission to track an animal right activist-turned-serial killer outside of their jurisdiction to New Orleans, New York, Miami, outer space and Universal Studio Hollywood. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Pritkin Atkins (Jere Burns) and Dr. Monica Scholls (Andree Vermeulen) will tackle key societal issues including dating after divorce and gambling addiction.

Guest stars and recurring cast in the first two seasons included James Franco, Bill Murray, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Alfred Molina, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph and Joe Jonas. Heather Graham and John Michael Higgins will return to reprise their roles as Agent Diane Duran and Dr. Zaius respectively in season three.