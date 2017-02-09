Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone expected to shoot up past $1,000
February 9, 2017 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To mark 10 years of metal and glass slabs, Apple is expected to debut an ultra high-end version of the iPhone alongside its next scheduled update. As Engadget reveals citing a report from Fast Company, Tim Cook and company will likely roll out three new phones this year: the incremental iPhone 7S in the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch sizes, as well as a slightly larger, even more expensive 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an edgeless OLED display and a few completely new features.
To really play up the 10th anniversary bit, Apple may even call the new flagship model the "iPhone X," and the price is expected to shoot up past the $1,000 mark. That's not too far-fetched by Apple's standards, considering a maxed-out iPhone 7 Plus already costs $969 unlocked. There were rumors of an OLED iPhone before, but Fast Company's sources seem to confirm its existence. They higher-end screen alone is expected to cost Apple twice as much as the LCD displays it currently uses and with only Samsung's OLEDs meeting Apple's strict tolerances, the company is reportedly hogging up manufacturing capacity as well. There's also a chance the iPhone 8/iPhone X will eliminate physical buttons entirely by incorporating the Home button into the screen itself and replacing the side buttons with touch-sensitive inlays in a metal frame with a glass back.
Probably the most interesting rumor about the next-generation iPhone, however, is Apple's partnership with Lumentum. According to Fast Company's sources, Apple plans to incorporate Lumentum's 3D-sensing technology into the flagship phone in some way -- which could mean anything from better camera performance to advanced augmented reality features or even a facial recognition system that could supplement Touch ID. Of course, these features are just rumors at this point, so take them with a big lick of salt for now, Engadget said.
Top stories
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Comedienne Kate McKinnon boards Netflix's “Magic School Bus” reboot McKinnon will take over the role from Lily Tomlin, who voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original 90s TV series.
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels “capture IS-held al-Bab” The forces have been fighting to take the city, about 30km (20 miles) south of Turkey, from IS since late 2016.
Germany’s Merkel set to unveil plans to boost migrant deportations The measures include allowing access to asylum seekers' phones to verify their identities and increasing the amount paid to voluntary returnees.
NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan An Islamic State affiliate has emerged in eastern Afghanistan as a rival to the much larger Taliban.