The xx, Jamie T, Pet Shop Boys among Bestival 2017 headliners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The xx, Jamie T and Pet Shop Boys are to headline Bestival 2017, NME reports.

A Tribe Called Question will also headline in what will be their last ever UK show. This year Bestival moves from the Isle Of Wight to a new home at Dorset’s Lulworth Estate and takes place from September 7-10.

“Bestival was one of the first festivals we played, back in 2010, and it had always been a dream for us… we even begged to play the previous year,” The xx said. “In 2012 we returned to play the main stage and we’re so happy to say we’ll be headlining this year, at the new site in Dorset. The Isle of Wight will hold a special place in our hearts but we’re excited to bring our new show to their new home.”

Other acts confirmed for Bestival 2017 this morning (February 9) include Justice, Dizzee Rascal, DJ Shadow, Laura Mvula, Soul II Soul, Rag n’ Bone Man, Nadia Rose, Ray BLK and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Pet Shop Boys, who will receive the Godlike Genius accolade at next week’s NME Awards, said: “Amazingly it is over ten years since we last played Bestival but we remember it being one of the most enjoyable festivals ever. Looking forward to bringing our new show there this year – and seeing how the audience has decided to dress up!”

Further acts will be announced at a later date.