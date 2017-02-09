The xx, Jamie T, Pet Shop Boys among Bestival 2017 headliners
February 9, 2017 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The xx, Jamie T and Pet Shop Boys are to headline Bestival 2017, NME reports.
A Tribe Called Question will also headline in what will be their last ever UK show. This year Bestival moves from the Isle Of Wight to a new home at Dorset’s Lulworth Estate and takes place from September 7-10.
“Bestival was one of the first festivals we played, back in 2010, and it had always been a dream for us… we even begged to play the previous year,” The xx said. “In 2012 we returned to play the main stage and we’re so happy to say we’ll be headlining this year, at the new site in Dorset. The Isle of Wight will hold a special place in our hearts but we’re excited to bring our new show to their new home.”
Other acts confirmed for Bestival 2017 this morning (February 9) include Justice, Dizzee Rascal, DJ Shadow, Laura Mvula, Soul II Soul, Rag n’ Bone Man, Nadia Rose, Ray BLK and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.
Pet Shop Boys, who will receive the Godlike Genius accolade at next week’s NME Awards, said: “Amazingly it is over ten years since we last played Bestival but we remember it being one of the most enjoyable festivals ever. Looking forward to bringing our new show there this year – and seeing how the audience has decided to dress up!”
Further acts will be announced at a later date.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels “capture IS-held al-Bab” The forces have been fighting to take the city, about 30km (20 miles) south of Turkey, from IS since late 2016.
Germany’s Merkel set to unveil plans to boost migrant deportations The measures include allowing access to asylum seekers' phones to verify their identities and increasing the amount paid to voluntary returnees.
NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan An Islamic State affiliate has emerged in eastern Afghanistan as a rival to the much larger Taliban.
Philippine rebels stage new attacks, slam Duterte for ending peace talks Communist guerrillas abducted three villagers, including a policeman, and burned construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines.