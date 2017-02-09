End of the Road festival announces its first wave of headliners

PanARMENIAN.Net - End of the Road festival has announced its first wave of artists on the 2017 line-up, with Father John Misty and Mac DeMarco headlining, Gigwise reports.

Also on the bill are a pair of legends: country singer Lucinda Williams and post-rock pioneers The Jesus and Mary Chain. There is still one headliner yet to be announced.

This will be DeMarco’s only UK festival date of 2017, while Misty, aka former Fleet Foxes drummer – and sometime Lady Gaga and Beyoncé session musician – Josh Tillman, will be headlining his first festival in this country. Both will be promoting new material: the former will release his third full album This Old Dog in May while Misty has announced Pure Comedy – no doubt it will be a bundle of laughs – will be out in April.

Meanwhile the rest of the bill – announced, as seems to be customary for all festivals now, via a YouTube video – features a typically eclectic mix of genres. With (deep breath) Ty Segall, Real Estate, Parquet Courts, Perfume Genius, Alvvays, Foxygen, Car Seat Headrest, Jens Lekman, The Lemon Twigs, Deerhoof, Gold Panda, Bill Ryder-Jones, Band of Horses, Let’s Eat Grandma, Margaret Glaspy, Ultimate Painting, HMLTD (and more!) all appearing, it is very much a “something for everyone” festival.

Last year, Gigwise’s Alexandra Pollard was lucky enough to go along. “End Of The Road is determinedly, resolutely pleasant,” she found. “The sort of festival you could lose your kids at and find them safe and sound hours later weaving a snail in the craft tent. The sort of festival where you can drop your phone in a mirror orb you drunkenly decided to crawl into, only to have a stranger track you down hours later so they can return it. No, that second one is not from personal experience, why do you ask?”

The festival takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire from 31 August to 3 September.