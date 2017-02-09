Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds roll out 2017 European tour dates

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced the dates for their 2017 European tour. The beloved curmudgeon will begin his eight-week tour with a month in the UK in September before heading to Europe, Gigwise reveals.

This is the first time in three years that the sometime singer, sometime actor and sometime artist has toured Europe and fans will no doubt be eager to hear what the music from his latest album, Skeleton Tree, sounds like live.

Skeleton Tree is Cave’s first album since the death of his son, Arthur. He discussed the tragedy in One More Time With Feeling, the documentary that accompanied the album’s release. “Most of us don't want to change really,” he said. “But what happens when an event occurs that is so catastrophic that you just change?”

“You change from a known person to an unknown person. So that when you look at yourself in the mirror, do you recognize the person that you were?”

The full list of tour dates is below.

September

24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre

25 Manchester UK Arena

27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK The O2

October

3 Paris France Zénith

6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome

7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle

9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle

10 Luxembourg Rockhal

12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis

16 Oslo Norway Spectrum (on sale at 9am CET on 17 February)

18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena

22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle

24 Warsaw Poland Torwar

26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena

28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena

30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli

November

1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle

2 Munich Germany Zenith

4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena

6 Milan Italy Forum

8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica

12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

13 Geneva Switzerland Arena

16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena (on sale at 8am IST on 8 February)