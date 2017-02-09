Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds roll out 2017 European tour dates
February 9, 2017 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced the dates for their 2017 European tour. The beloved curmudgeon will begin his eight-week tour with a month in the UK in September before heading to Europe, Gigwise reveals.
This is the first time in three years that the sometime singer, sometime actor and sometime artist has toured Europe and fans will no doubt be eager to hear what the music from his latest album, Skeleton Tree, sounds like live.
Skeleton Tree is Cave’s first album since the death of his son, Arthur. He discussed the tragedy in One More Time With Feeling, the documentary that accompanied the album’s release. “Most of us don't want to change really,” he said. “But what happens when an event occurs that is so catastrophic that you just change?”
“You change from a known person to an unknown person. So that when you look at yourself in the mirror, do you recognize the person that you were?”
The full list of tour dates is below.
September
24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre
25 Manchester UK Arena
27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro
28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena
30 London UK The O2
October
3 Paris France Zénith
6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome
7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle
9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle
10 Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis
16 Oslo Norway Spectrum (on sale at 9am CET on 17 February)
18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe
20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena
22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle
24 Warsaw Poland Torwar
26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena
28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena
30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli
November
1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle
2 Munich Germany Zenith
4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena
6 Milan Italy Forum
8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica
12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
13 Geneva Switzerland Arena
16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena (on sale at 8am IST on 8 February)
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels “capture IS-held al-Bab” The forces have been fighting to take the city, about 30km (20 miles) south of Turkey, from IS since late 2016.
Germany’s Merkel set to unveil plans to boost migrant deportations The measures include allowing access to asylum seekers' phones to verify their identities and increasing the amount paid to voluntary returnees.
NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan An Islamic State affiliate has emerged in eastern Afghanistan as a rival to the much larger Taliban.
Philippine rebels stage new attacks, slam Duterte for ending peace talks Communist guerrillas abducted three villagers, including a policeman, and burned construction equipment in new attacks in the Philippines.