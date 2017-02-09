Verizon announces its own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

PanARMENIAN.Net - February 8 saw the official announcement of LG’s first Android Wear 2.0 watches, the LG Watch Sport and Style. But alongside those bigger announcements came the news that Verizon is releasing its own branded Android Wear device, called the Wear24, The Verge reveals.

Like LG’s newest watches, the Wear24 runs the newly released Android Wear 2.0 software. On the hardware side of things, it offers a 1.39-inch circular display at 480 x 480 resolution, with LTE, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity options, along with the usual gamut of sensors, including an accelerometer and heart rate sensor. Verizon hasn’t released any other images of the Wear24 yet, so it’s hard to figure how bulky a device it will actually be compared to other smartwatches at this point.

Verizon has gotten into the hardware game before with its Ellipsis line of tablets, but the Wear24 is the first wearable device that the company has sold under its own banner. The Wear24 will be available on Verizon for $300 with a two-year contract sometime next month.