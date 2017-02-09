Explosion at Flamanville nuclear power plant in France
February 9, 2017 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An explosion has occurred at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, in France’s north-west, officials told local media, adding that several people were slightly injured after inhaling the fumes, though there is no nuclear risk, RT reports.
The incident occurred at 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT) in an engine room, Ouest-France newspaper reported.
At least five people have been slightly injured inhaling the fumes caused by the blast, AFP reports citing sources in the prefecture.
The paper cited the local prefecture, saying that there is no nuclear risk for locals.
Local La Presse de la Manche newspaper said at least seven people were in or around the engine room when the incident occurred.
Several ambulances were seen heading to the site of the explosion, the paper added.
The nuclear plant located in the Flamanville commune has two pressurized water reactors that produce 1.3 GWe (gigawatt electrical) each. The reactors were built in 1986 and 1987. A third reactor will be completed by 2018.
