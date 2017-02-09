“Orange Is the New Black” hit show season 5 to return this summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - It's official that "Orange Is the New Black" will return this summer. Netflix just announced that the fifth season of the prison dramedy will start airing on Friday, June 9. The streaming giant also released a new promo for the upcoming season of the series which features numerous clips from season four finale, AceShowbiz said.

The 15-second video offers glimpses of familiar faces, which include Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) and Galina "Red" Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew). Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva) and Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) can also be seen in the promo.

At the end of the video, Dayanara "Daya" Diaz (Dascha Polanco) is seen holding a gun, recalling the time where season 4 finale ended with a prison riot where Daya aims the gun at the jail's oppressive corrections officer Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey). Brooks previously teased that the fifth season would pick up right where the season 4 finale left off. The actress also added that season 5 would cover just three days at Litchfield Penitentiary. "It will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready," said Brooks in a statement. "Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything."

"It's really, really good," Laverne Cox, who portrays Sophia Burset, said of the fifth season. "What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next. When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was...intense." She added, "It's really, really intense. It manages as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."

"Orange Is the New Black" also stars Michael Harney as Sam Healy, Uzo Aduba as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, Taryn Manning as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett, Adrienne C. Moore as Cindy "Black Cindy" Hayes, Nick Sandow as Joe Caputo, Yael Stone as Lorna Morello, Jackie Cruz as Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales, Lea DeLaria as Carrie "Big Boo" Black and Elizabeth Rodriguez as Aleida Diaz.