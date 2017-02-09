VivaCell-MTS announces commission- free recharge via Top-up service
February 9, 2017 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, February 9 that the recharge of prepaid accounts via Top-up service or recharge cards is performed at the company service centers, including the MobiDram electronic payment terminals installed at the offices, as well as online via the company website (cabinet.mts.am).
No commissions are appled for options of recharging listed above.
"In order to provide our subscribers with more access to recharge services, the Top-Up and scratch card recharge options are also offered by individual business entities - more than 10 thousand private points of sale across Armenia - which are not affiliated to the company. In this case either, no commissions are charged," the company said.
