Kings Of Leon join Croatia’s INmusic Festival headliners
February 9, 2017 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kings Of Leon have been announced as the fourth headliners of Croatia’s acclaimed INmusic Festival, NME reveals.
The Nashville band will be joining previously-announced headliners Arcade Fire, Kasabian and Alt-J in topping the bill at the event this June. Michael Kiwanuka is also confirmed to be performing at the three-day bash.
The largest open-air festival in the country, INmusic takes place in the beautiful setting of Zagreb’s Lake Jarun.
The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced, but with previous years’ line-ups including the likes of Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Placebo, The Prodigy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Moby and Morrissey, anticipation is high.
INmusic Festival takes place in Zagreb, Croatia from 19-21 June 2017. Tickets are available now from here.
Kings of Leon released their seventh studio album, ‘WALLS’, last October. NME said of the LP: “‘WALLS’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”
The band are set to play several dates in the UK in late-February. Additional dates in Manchester and Sheffield have been announced for June.
Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
