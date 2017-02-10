Sony's first 4K Blu-ray player goes on sale in March; price unveiled
February 10, 2017 - 09:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony has revealed pricing and availability for the UBP-X800, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player it announced back at CES last month. It’s the first 4K Blu-ray player that Sony is selling to consumers, and it’s also compatible with “virtually every optical disc format” including Blu-ray 3D and Super Audio CD, The Verge says.
Sony is pricing the X800 at $299.99, which really drives home the value of the Xbox One S — Microsoft’s redesigned system sells for the same price or lower, and you get a full-on games console to go with your 4K Blu-ray capability. (Sony, for whatever reason, still doesn’t make a PlayStation 4 that can play UHD discs.)
Still, if you do want a dedicated device, Sony’s goes on sale in March and is available to pre-order now. A matching lineup of new 4K TVs — including the XBR-X800E, XBR-X850E, and XBR-X900E series — will also be available in March, priced from $999.99 for a 43-inch model all the way up to $7,499.99 for the top-end 75-inch set. No word on availability for that stunning Bravia OLED, though.
Top stories
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Michael Winterbottom’s “On the Road” opens Berlinale’s youth-film section Winterbottom has been a regular guest at the Berlinale since his first feature, “Butterfly Kiss,” was selected for competition in 1995.
Berlin: Cannes winner Ildiko Enyedi returns with new “Soul” Enyedi has been busy in recent years directing the Hungarian remake of “In Treatment” for HBO Europe and teaching.
"The Circle" first trailer features Emma Watson, Tom Hanks (video) Based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel of the same name, "The Circle" highlights the insecurity caused by advanced technology in modern world.
“Halloween” horror classic reboot in the works with David Gordon Green John Carpenter's first "Halloween" movie which was released in 1978 has spawned ten movies and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.