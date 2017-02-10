Sony's first 4K Blu-ray player goes on sale in March; price unveiled

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony has revealed pricing and availability for the UBP-X800, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player it announced back at CES last month. It’s the first 4K Blu-ray player that Sony is selling to consumers, and it’s also compatible with “virtually every optical disc format” including Blu-ray 3D and Super Audio CD, The Verge says.

Sony is pricing the X800 at $299.99, which really drives home the value of the Xbox One S — Microsoft’s redesigned system sells for the same price or lower, and you get a full-on games console to go with your 4K Blu-ray capability. (Sony, for whatever reason, still doesn’t make a PlayStation 4 that can play UHD discs.)

Still, if you do want a dedicated device, Sony’s goes on sale in March and is available to pre-order now. A matching lineup of new 4K TVs — including the XBR-X800E, XBR-X850E, and XBR-X900E series — will also be available in March, priced from $999.99 for a 43-inch model all the way up to $7,499.99 for the top-end 75-inch set. No word on availability for that stunning Bravia OLED, though.