Mortars, grenade launchers used in Azeri ceasefire violations

February 10, 2017 - 09:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan on the night of February 9-10 were much more intense compared to previous nights.

Around 70 truce violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the reporting period.

Azeri forces, in particular, used 60- and 82-mm mortars and various caliber firearms and grenade launchers to fire more than 1000 shots.

Violations were especially intense in the eastern, southern and northeastern sections of the contact line.

The Karabakh Defense Army forces continue controlling the contact line, retaliating only in case of extreme necessity.

Around 40 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line the previous night.

