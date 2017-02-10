Cortana scans emails to remind about commitments
February 10, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cortana, Microsoft's assistant, will check your emails and, using machine learning tech, pick out things you say you'll do. It'll then remind you later with no effort on your part. For instance, if you tell you're boss "I'll send this report," it'll save that as a suggested reminder. If you specified a date and time, it'll automatically ping you and add it to Microsoft's Action Center, Engadget says.
It's now available on Windows 10 and coming to Android and iOS "in the coming weeks." To use it, you'll need enable an Outlook or Office 365 email account to give Cortana consent. The feature is proactive and will automatically pop up reminders on your PC, assuming you've set a time and date. If not, it'll collect them in the Cortana Home view, and let you create your own timed notification that will appear on any devices with the app.
Cortana already has location- and contact-triggered notifications, if could remind you to get milk if you happen to be near the market, for example. Google has done something similar for quite awhile now with its own assistant -- it'll scan your emails for plane reservations, for instance, and post a notice in the Google app telling you when you need to leave. However, Microsoft's application seems a bit more proactive, and it'll eventually work with other email services, including Gmail, soon.
