“Halloween” horror classic reboot in the works with David Gordon Green

PanARMENIAN.Net - David Gordon Green is on board to helm a new "Halloween" reboot. Gordon Green will team up with "Pineapple Express" actor Danny McBride, who is on board as writer, to revive the horror classic. Franchise originator John Carpenter broke the news on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 9, AceShowbiz reports.

Carpenter wrote, "So here's the announcement you've all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team." Gordon Green, whose credits include "Our Brand Is Crisis" and "Red Oaks", will take the director's seat. He will also write the script alongside McBride. This movie will be another collaboration for Gordon Green and McBride, after previously teaming up on "Pineapple Express" and HBO's "Eastbound & Down".

Carpenter's first "Halloween" movie which was released in 1978 has spawned ten movies and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide. The original movie which was directed and written by Carpenter follows six-year-old Michael Myers who kills his sister on Halloween in 1963. After he breaks through a psychiatric hospital 15 years later, he comes back as The Shape (Nick Castle). He stalks Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends as they babysit.

Jason Blum from Blumhouse will serve as producer, with Carpenter executive producing the movie alongside Malek Akkad "to consult and offer" some advice and feedback. Gordon Green and McBride will also exec produce the reboot via their Rough House Pictures banner. Blumhouse and Miramax, whose Zanne Devine and David Thwaites oversee the movie, are co-financing. In his announcement post, Carpenter also teased that he "might even do the music."

"Halloween (2018)" is slated to be released in U.S. theaters on October 19, 2018.