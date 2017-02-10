PanARMENIAN.Net - What if your privacy is ultimately snatched away from you? The first full trailer of "The Circle" starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks offers a look at what happens when advanced technology pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom, AceShowbiz said.

In the first part of the trailer, The Circle founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) explains the vision of his powerful tech company. "At The Circle, we can finally realize our potential," he says. "When we are our best selves, there isn't a problem that we cannot solve. We can cure any disease, we can end hunger, matching the human rights education."

The trailer later features Mae (Watson) receiving a phone call telling her she's got the job at The Circle, which makes her gasp in delight. She starts working in the new office that seems much better than her previous one. It turns out that The Circles offers not only friendliness, but also help to handle difficult situation in Mae's family.

However, the more Mae spends her life in The Circle, the more she realizes that the company has actually gone beyond the boundaries of her personal life. Mae is watched wherever she goes and her boyfriend even warns her, "We used to go on adventures, we used to have fun, and see things, and now it's filtered through this." There is only one choice left for Mae now, to discover The Circle's real intention and its darkest secret.

Based on Dave Eggers' best-selling novel of the same name, "The Circle" highlights the insecurity caused by advanced technology in modern world. It seems like The Circle's founder who is portrayed by Hanks will be the antagonist of the movie, which is intriguing, considering Hanks often portrayed warm and kind characters.

Also starring alongside Watson and Hanks in "The Circle" are John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton and Glenne Headly. The movie is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on April 28.