Joel Edgerton to star in dark crime thriller “Stingray”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Joel Edgerton has signed on to star in dark crime thriller Stingray opposite Jon Bernthal, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The film centers on a petty criminal (Bernthal) who, after accidentally killing the brother of a powerful racketeer (Edgerton) in his small town, must kill one of his own family in the next two days to pay off his debt.

Anthony Hayes will write and direct the project

Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval is producing the project along with John Schwarz. The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones, Fantasy 360 and Victory Square Labs' Shafin Diamond will serve as executive producers.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales of Stingray, with WME Global representing U.S. rights.

"Tony Hayes has crafted an exquisitely well timed and intense rural thriller which explores the themes of nurture versus destruction with powerhouse artists Jon Bernthal and Joel Edgerton forming opposite sides of that equation," said Unified’s Keith Kjarval. "And with Unified partnering with Sierra Affinity, who have brought us classic films in this very same terrain, it is easy to see why we are all immensely excited."

Edgerton received critical acclaim for his work in Jeff Nichols' drama Loving opposite Ruth Negga, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work. The busy actor's upcoming projects include horror film It Comes at Night, David Ayer's Bright with Will Smith and Edgar Ramirez and Francis Lawrence's Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

Unified Pictures is already having a busy EFM, also introducing the new project Dragged Across Concrete starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. Both Stingray and Dragged along with American Violence are financed by the recently announced Unified Film Fund I slate, which is partnered with Sefton Fincham’s Look to the Sky Films. The fund, comprised of Victory Square Labs and its equity partner Fantasy 360 along with The Fyzz Facility, was announced at Cannes.