Ben Kingsley, Henry Cavill to topline psychological thriller “Nomis”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ben Kingsley, Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario are set to star in the psychological thriller Nomis, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

David Raymond wrote and will direct the film about an American police force who trap an online predator, only to realize the depth of his crimes goes far beyond anything they had anticipated.

Raymond will also produce the pic alongside Fortitudes’ Robert Ogden Barnum, Arise Pictures’ Chris Pettit and Buffalo Gals’ Jeff Beesley. Rick Dugdale will also produce, and Fortitudes’ Nadine De Barros will serve as executive producer.

Fortitude International will introduce the film to buyers at the EFM in Berlin. Production is set to begin at the end of February in Winnipeg, Canada.

“I’m overjoyed by our cast,” said Raymond in a statement. “Henry’s got such a strong presence onscreen, but he’s also incredibly smart and has a wicked sense of humor. I think people are going to be blown away by what he’s going to do with this role. Sir Ben is always incredible. I wrote the character for him, so I was quite relieved when he signed on. Alexandra is a raw talent and has an undeniable electricity, which is exactly why I wanted her in this role.”

Cavill — best known for playing Superman in the DC superhero franchise, including the upcoming Justice League — is also featured in Fernando Coimbra's war drama Sand Castle.

Kingsley recently starred alongside Brad Pitt in the Netflix drama War Machine and Fortitude’s film Backstabbing for Beginners.

Daddario is seen next in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.