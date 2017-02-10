Louis Berry rolls out video for new single “She Wants Me”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Louis Berry has unveiled the energetic new video for his latest single ‘She Wants Me’, NME said.

Following on from previous single ‘Restless’, ‘She Wants Me’ takes the mantle and carries that old-school passion of rock n’ roll and gives it a forward-looking kick of spirit. Raw, direct, but inescapably infectious, Berry looks set to take on Jake Bugg for the crown of Britain’s mightiest troubadour in 2017, NME said.

A highlight of his live show, the video highlights that Berry is well and truly in his element on stage.

“My songs are about real experiences,” he told Gigwise of his inspirations. “People getting shot, people dying. People dealing with drug addictions in my family, and outside my family. People borrowing money to try and live and when they can’t borrow money they just have to go hungry. They’re not simple problems , like, ‘Oh I’ve got to pay my student loan off’.”

He added: “I used to jump the fence and bunk school as I was involved crime, because crime was the only means of survival – it’s very real for me” he says, whilst just touching the surface of some of the intense formative experiences. “But that’s the reality for millions of others on council estates, I was just one of many.”

‘She Wants Me’ will be released on March 10, 2017.