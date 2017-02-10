HBO nabs “Inseparables,” Argentina’s remake of “The Untouchables”

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Latino has taken U.S. pay TV/SVOD rights to “Inseparables”, the Argentine remake of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s French dramedy hit “Intouchables”, Variety reports.

Deal was made by Guido Rud at FilmSharks Intl.

Combining key driving forces behind Latin America’s film sector – top U.S. broadcasters, Hollywood studios and the remake business – deal suggests that pay TV buyers can already put on the table, in some cases, higher figures than theatrical distributors. Further new accords include Brazil (Paris Filmes), Central America (Wiesner Distribution), Greece (Spentzos Film), Turkey (Tanweer) plus Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia (Eurofilms).

Spain, Germany, France, Japan and Australia are under discussions, Rud said.

The Argentine version, produced by Luis Alberto Scalella’s Sono Film and Viacom’s broadcaster Telefé, was released in Argentina by Disney on Aug. 11, scoring a robust $1.8 million B.O. and 350,000 admissions.

The original “The Intouchables” grossed $427 million worldwide.

Directed by Marcos Carnevale (“Elsa & Fred”), “Inseparables” toplines Oscar Martínez (“A Distinguished Citizen”) as a wealthy quadriplegic and Rodrigo de la Serna (“The Motorcycle Diaries”) as his caregiver.