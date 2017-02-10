// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen join Madrid’s Mad Cool fest line-up

Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen join Madrid’s Mad Cool fest line-up
February 10, 2017 - 17:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Savages are set to join Foo Fighters, Green Day and Kings Of Leon at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival, Gigwise reports.

Slowdive, Jagwar Ma and Cage The Elephant are also among the latest raft of acts announced for the second edition of the central Madrid festival, which takes place on 6-8th July.

The new festival, held at Caja Magica, is intended to put Madrid’s burgeoning music scene on the map with a mixture of major international acts and emerging local talent. “Our goal is to create a festival with an eclectic line up where you can enjoy a global experience that differs from others,” said festival director Javier Arnaiz. “A festival that can have main international artists, future talents that are growing and emerging bands which are the upcoming generation. We believe in supporting the emergent scene as this is vital for us in order to develop bands.”

The full line-up for Mad Cool so far is:

  • Foo Fighters
  • Green Day
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Foals
  • Alt–J
  • Wilco
  • Belle & Sebastian
  • Ryan Adams
  • Foster The People
  • The Lumineers
  • Rancid
  • Moderat
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen
  • Kodaline
  • Dinosaur Jr
  • Quique González & Los Detectives
  • Röyksopp
  • Savages
  • Kurt Vile & The Violators
  • Slowdive
  • Fuel Fandango
  • Warpaint
  • Cage The Elephant
  • SBTRKT (DJ set)
  • Wolf Alice
  • Spoon
  • Floating Points (DJ set)
  • Jagwar Ma
  • Kiasmos
  • Depedro
  • Boys Noize
  • Deap Vally
  • Xavier Rudd
  • Unkle
  • Benjamin Booker
  • Los Zigarros
  • Neuman
  • Full
  • Junior Boys
  • Was
  • Star Slinger
  • Belako
  • Machinedrum
  • Viva Suecia
  • Anna Of The North
  • Joseph
  • Aurora & The Betrayers
  • Sexy Zebras
  • Nora Norman
  • Shinova
  • Fizzy Soup
  • Chelsea Boots
  • Dear Audrey
  • Ganges
  • Paracusia
  • Cannibals
  • Veintiuno
  • The Amsterdammers
  • Not My Circus

Photo: Getty Images/ Redferns/ Gaelle Beri
Related links:
Gigwise. FOALS, CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN AND SAVAGES ADDED TO MAD COOL LINE-UP
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary
Oscar-nommed Timo von Gunten to direct action/heist film “Eiffel”
“How to Be Single” director to helm “States of Emergency” drama
Polish Film Awards nominations announced
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh” Komandos, who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
Amy Poehler, HBO team for dark musical comedy “Edison” The comedy follows a 40-year-old real estate broker who dreams of living life in the big city but remains stuck in his small hometown of Edison, N.J.
Erdogan approves voting on powerful presidency in Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed off on the bill, paving the way for the country's electoral board to set a date for the referendum.
Russia expects no change in Armenia foreign policy after polls: envoy "Elections are rather interesting as Armenia is switching to the parliamentary form of government," the ambassador said.