Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen join Madrid’s Mad Cool fest line-up
February 10, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Savages are set to join Foo Fighters, Green Day and Kings Of Leon at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival, Gigwise reports.
Slowdive, Jagwar Ma and Cage The Elephant are also among the latest raft of acts announced for the second edition of the central Madrid festival, which takes place on 6-8th July.
The new festival, held at Caja Magica, is intended to put Madrid’s burgeoning music scene on the map with a mixture of major international acts and emerging local talent. “Our goal is to create a festival with an eclectic line up where you can enjoy a global experience that differs from others,” said festival director Javier Arnaiz. “A festival that can have main international artists, future talents that are growing and emerging bands which are the upcoming generation. We believe in supporting the emergent scene as this is vital for us in order to develop bands.”
The full line-up for Mad Cool so far is:
Photo: Getty Images/ Redferns/ Gaelle Beri
