Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
February 10, 2017 - 17:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A top Armenian military official has rejected an invitation to participate in the 90th anniversary of the formation of Belarusian DOSAAF as he “has visited Nagorno Karabakh.”
DOSAAF is the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Fleet.
Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.
He is known as the "mastermind of Shushi liberation," being named commander of the operation (dubbed Wedding in Mountains) to seize the strategic town in Karabakh.
In a Facebook post, Komandos said he had to reject the invitation as he “had been to Nagorno Karabakh.”
The extradition by Minsk of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan has strained diplomatic ties between Armenia and Belarus.
Lapshin, 40, divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition. The arrest was made one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Top stories
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Khristo Khristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Partner news
Latest news
Universal Pictures' comedy "Girls Trip" unveils red band trailer (video) The film follows four besties, played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, as they're heading to New Orleans.
Soul superstar Aretha Franklin to retire from music in 2017 In 2014, Frankin released the covers album “Aretha Frankin Sings The Great Diva Classics,” which included a cover of Adele's “Rolling In The Deep.”
Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen join Madrid’s Mad Cool fest line-up The new festival is intended to put Madrid’s burgeoning music scene on the map with a mixture of major international acts and emerging local talent.
HBO nabs “Inseparables,” Argentina’s remake of “The Untouchables” Inseparables” toplines Oscar Martínez as a wealthy quadriplegic and Rodrigo de la Serna as his caregiver.