// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”

Top Armenian military rejects Minsk invite as he “has visited Karabakh”
February 10, 2017 - 17:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A top Armenian military official has rejected an invitation to participate in the 90th anniversary of the formation of Belarusian DOSAAF as he “has visited Nagorno Karabakh.”

DOSAAF is the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Fleet.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.

He is known as the "mastermind of Shushi liberation," being named commander of the operation (dubbed Wedding in Mountains) to seize the strategic town in Karabakh.

In a Facebook post, Komandos said he had to reject the invitation as he “had been to Nagorno Karabakh.”

The extradition by Minsk of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan has strained diplomatic ties between Armenia and Belarus.

Lapshin, 40, divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition. The arrest was made one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

 Top stories
Russian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawfulRussian-Israeli blogger's extradition to Azerbaijan ruled as lawful
The case was considered in-camera, with the Supreme Court examining the legality and validity of a previous ruling by the Minsk City Court.
OSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact lineOSCE Mission conducts monitoring of Karabakh contact line
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Khristo Khristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.
20 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight20 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azeri troops registered overnightEight ceasefire violations by Azeri troops registered overnight
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Partner news
 Articles
Righteous Among the Nations

Armenians, who save Jews during Holocaust

 Most popular in the section
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $65,000 to Children of Armenia Fund
Armenian American Museum unveils design for Glendale site
Florida premiere of Genocide-themed "Women of 1915" slated for Jan 19
Historic Assyrian church in Turkey given to Islamic school foundation
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Universal Pictures' comedy "Girls Trip" unveils red band trailer (video) The film follows four besties, played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, as they're heading to New Orleans.
Soul superstar Aretha Franklin to retire from music in 2017 In 2014, Frankin released the covers album “Aretha Frankin Sings The Great Diva Classics,” which included a cover of Adele's “Rolling In The Deep.”
Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen join Madrid’s Mad Cool fest line-up The new festival is intended to put Madrid’s burgeoning music scene on the map with a mixture of major international acts and emerging local talent.
HBO nabs “Inseparables,” Argentina’s remake of “The Untouchables” Inseparables” toplines Oscar Martínez as a wealthy quadriplegic and Rodrigo de la Serna as his caregiver.