Universal Pictures' comedy "Girls Trip" unveils red band trailer (video)
February 10, 2017 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A red band trailer for Universal Pictures' comedy "Girls Trip" has landed online. The restricted trailer offers glimpses of the four besties, played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, as they're heading to New Orleans, AceShowbiz said.
The video begins with Tiffany who brings up genital joke as she talks to Jada on the plane. Two other old passengers are clearly uncomfortable when they hear the girls' inapropriate topic of discussion.
"We haven't hung out in five years. This weekend is about us," says Regina to the girls. "We are here together. Today is the last day that we will ever be this young."
The hilarious video shows Regina, Tiffany and Queen looking all chic and sexy as they're ready to go to a party. But then Jada comes out of the dressing room wearing a white blouse and a long floral skirt, which makes her looks so old-fashioned compared to the other three girls. "What?" says Jada when she sees the girls staring at her outfit. "This is a hand stitch embroidery from Guatemala," she defends her outfit choice.
The footage also features big parties and flings galore. "We're gonna be staying up late, drinking and making memories that we can laugh about for the rest of our lives," Regina tells the girls as they stroll around the city.
"Girls Trip" follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Sisterhoods are rekindled, wild asides are rediscovered and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.
Based on a story by Erica Rivinoja, Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, "Girls Trip" is directed by Malcolm D. Lee ("The Best Man Holiday"). The comedy also stars Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter and Kofi Siriboe.
"Girls Trip" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on July 21.
