Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning in “The Beguiled” gothic drama trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sofia Coppola has made a remake of 1971's Clint Eastwood-starring gothic Southern film "The Beguiled", which is based on Thomas P. Cullinan's gothic novel "A Painted Devil". Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice and Oona Laurence, "The Beguiled" highlights a dark and violent side of an all-girl boarding school at the height of American Civil War, AceShowbiz said.

The official trailer has also been released, with its first part focusing on a young girl who saves an injured Union Army soldier. The soldier named John (Farrell) is later nurtured in an all-girl boarding school owned by Miss Martha (Kidman). As time goes by, the women in the school start to get infatuated with him, starting from teacher Edwina (Dunst) and teenage student Alicia (Fanning).

John's presence causes the women to feel jealousy and hatred towards each other. With the affairs growing more and more passionate, the women unexpectedly start to turn against John as well. John practically becomes the women's prisoner and in the last part of the trailer, he screams, "What have you done to me, you vengeful b***hes?!"

Director Sofia Coppola is known for the portrayal of repressed women in her movies, such as "The Virgin Suicides" and "Marie Antoinette". "The Beguiled", in contrary, features the power of women over a man. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coppola explains the premise of "The Beguiled".

"The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women," Coppola says. "So for me, it's very universal, but it's in this exotic setting of the Southern gentility."

"The Beguiled" will hit limited U.S. theaters on June 23. Also starring in the movie are Emma Howard and Addison Riecke.