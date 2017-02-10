“Fleabag” hit series star eyed for key role in “Han Solo” spinoff
February 10, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following her critically acclaimed turn in the Amazon series “Fleabag”, actress Pheobe Waller-Bridge is in talks for a key role in the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich, Varity reports.
The role would be a CGI-driven performance from Waller-Bridge but would still be a significant part of the ensemble, similarly to key Star Wars characters in the past like Chewbacca, C-3P0 and most recently, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in “Rogue One.”
Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star star in the Disney-Lucasfilm film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.
The untitled Han Solo pic is set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other “Star Wars” standalone project, “Rogue One.”
Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur will produce with production slated to begin in January. The movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.
The first “Star Wars Story,” “Rogue One,” has set the bar high. Along with overwhelmingly positive reviews, the film has already grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide since opening Dec. 16.
Cutting her teeth in British TV realm in shows like “Broadchurch” and “Drifters”, Waller-Bridge broke out on the scene with her series “Crashing.” She would follow that series up with her Amazon series “Fleabag”, which she created and stars in.
The show has already received critical acclaim earning Critics Choice nominations for series and Waller Bridge.
