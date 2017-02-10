// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Fleabag” hit series star eyed for key role in “Han Solo” spinoff

“Fleabag” hit series star eyed for key role in “Han Solo” spinoff
February 10, 2017 - 18:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following her critically acclaimed turn in the Amazon series “Fleabag”, actress Pheobe Waller-Bridge is in talks for a key role in the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich, Varity reports.

The role would be a CGI-driven performance from Waller-Bridge but would still be a significant part of the ensemble, similarly to key Star Wars characters in the past like Chewbacca, C-3P0 and most recently, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in “Rogue One.”

Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star star in the Disney-Lucasfilm film, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.

The untitled Han Solo pic is set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other “Star Wars” standalone project, “Rogue One.”

Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur will produce with production slated to begin in January. The movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.

The first “Star Wars Story,” “Rogue One,” has set the bar high. Along with overwhelmingly positive reviews, the film has already grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide since opening Dec. 16.

Cutting her teeth in British TV realm in shows like “Broadchurch” and “Drifters”, Waller-Bridge broke out on the scene with her series “Crashing.” She would follow that series up with her Amazon series “Fleabag”, which she created and stars in.

The show has already received critical acclaim earning Critics Choice nominations for series and Waller Bridge.

Related links:
Variety. Star Wars: ‘Fleabag’ Star Eyed for Key Role in ‘Han Solo’ Spinoff
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary
Oscar-nommed Timo von Gunten to direct action/heist film “Eiffel”
“How to Be Single” director to helm “States of Emergency” drama
Polish Film Awards nominations announced
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Boko Haram kills 7 army recruits, abducts female soldier The February 9 evening’s ambush occurred near Mafa town on the main road 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Maiduguri.
Talks to decide future of nuclear pact with U.S. - Kremlin Peskov said the prospects of extending the New START Treaty will "depend on the position of our American partners" and require negotiations.
VivaCell-MTS offers AMD 1 phone to StartPhone tariff plan subscibers The offer provides 1500 on-net minutes, 1000 MB of Internet, and an opportunity to send unlimited on-net SMS mesasges every month.
Dutch police find ingredients for making 1 billion ecstasy pills Dutch police probing a suspicious vehicle found a huge stash of chemicals for producing an estimated one billion ecstasy pills.