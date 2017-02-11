1st look at John Cusack, Ellar Coltrane in “Misfortune” thriller
February 11, 2017 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ellar Coltrane has ended up in a bloody mess in The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive first look at Misfortune.
The thriller sees Coltrane as MIller who, along with some friends, finds a bag of cash that belongs to a troubled businessman (John Cusack) who will stop at nothing to get it back.
Lucky McKee directed the film from a script by Jared Butler and Lars Norberg.
Radiant Films International is showing promo footage of the film at the European Film Market, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Photo: The Hollywood Reporter
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
China expels S. Korean missionaries amid U.S. missile defense tension The ministry advised the groups on the importance of complying with the laws and customs of the areas where they work, it said.
Liverpool squad vs Tottenham revealed ahead of PL clash Tottenham are still without defensive duo Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen as the pair continue to recover from knee and ankle problems.
Turkey to hold referendum on presidency April 16 Erdogan's supporters see the plans as a guarantee of stability at a time of turmoil in the NATO member state and European Union candidate country.
“Maleficent” director to helm noir thriller “Carnival” The film centers on a knife-throwing master in a traveling circus, who uses his deadly skills to avenge the brutal murder of his sister.