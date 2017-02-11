// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

1st look at John Cusack, Ellar Coltrane in “Misfortune” thriller

February 11, 2017 - 12:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ellar Coltrane has ended up in a bloody mess in The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive first look at Misfortune.

The thriller sees Coltrane as MIller who, along with some friends, finds a bag of cash that belongs to a troubled businessman (John Cusack) who will stop at nothing to get it back.

Lucky McKee directed the film from a script by Jared Butler and Lars Norberg.

Radiant Films International is showing promo footage of the film at the European Film Market, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter
