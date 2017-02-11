Iraq won't take part in regional conflict, PM Abadi says
February 11, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq won't take part in any regional or international conflicts, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday, February 11, Reuters reports.
The comment came after Abadi had spoken in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump where tensions with Iran were mentioned.
"Iraq is very keen to preserve its national interests (..) and does not wish to be part of any regional or international conflict which would lead to disasters for the region and for Iraq," Abadi told state TV.
The White House on Friday said Trump and Abadi "spoke to the threat Iran presents across the entire region," in their first phone call since the inauguration of the U.S. president.
Abadi's office on Friday also gave a readout of the phone call that took place overnight Thursday, without specifically mentioning Iran.
