The Jesus and Mary Chain share new song “Always Sad”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Jesus and Mary Chain have shared ‘Always Sad’, a new song from their upcoming album, NME reports.

‘Damage And Joy’, the band’s first full-length release in over 18 years, is due for release on March 23. The band previously shared the song ‘Amputation’ from the album.

Discussing the album’s origins, lead singer Jim Reid said: “We started to – can you believe? – listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree, and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”

The East Kilbride five-piece hit the road in March in support of their forthcoming new album. See the band’s full tour dates below.