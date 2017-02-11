Germany’s Melt Festival 2017 announces second batch of artists

PanARMENIAN.Net - The German festival - celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - has already announced plethora of brilliant artists including Warpaint, Phoenix, The Kills, Glass Animals, Kate Tempest and Bonobo.

Also included in the new additions are The Lemon Twigs, SOHN, and Ritchie Hawtin - along with acclaimed jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington; electro hip-hop pioneer Egyptian Lover; all-conquering Dublin duo Bicep. It's shaping up to be an impressively eclectic bill, Gigwise said.

Electronic artist Bonobo looks set to give live airings of tracks from his latest record Migration, while Hercules & Love Affair - who returned with the new single 'Controller' this week - are also a bill highlight.

Known as 'The City Of Iron', Melt's festival site itself is one of the event's most appealing aspects, as it's located at a "former coal mine that is home to a number of enormous cranes and towering diggers, the machines create a truly spectacular backdrop for post-industrial raving - a German speciality." Prepare to see some of the biggest acts at a venue like no other, Gigwise said.

Melt Festival 2017 takes place at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany, from July 14-16. Check out the full lineup so far below.

New additions:

M.I.A.

RICHIE HAWTIN

KAMASI WASHINGTON

EGYPTIAN LOVER

BICEP (LIVE)

TALE OF US

SOHN

SAMPHA

HERCULES & LOVE AFFAIR

ALSO CONFIRMED: AGENTS OF TIME / AGORIA / ANDY BUTLER (DJ) / BEN FROST (LIVE) / BJARKI (LIVE) / CINTHIE / DAN BEAUMONT / DAVE / DAVIS / DENIS HORVAT / ELISABETH / FJAAK / HAIYTI / JENNIFER CARDINI / JIMI JULES / JP ENFANT / KIDDY SMILE / KONSTANTIN SIBOLD / LIL SILVA / MACEO PLEX / MAGGIE ROGERS / MASSIMILIANO / PAGLIARA / MK / MODESELEKTOR (DJ) / MONOLOC / RAMPUE (LIVE) / SOULECTION SHOWCASE / SYLVAN ESSO / TEREZA / THE LEMON TWIGS / TINI / TOM MISCH / WHOMADEWHO (DJ)