// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Maleficent” director to helm noir thriller “Carnival”

“Maleficent” director to helm noir thriller “Carnival”
February 11, 2017 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Anonymous Content, Voltage Pictures, Peck Entertainment, and Bread & Circuses Entertainment have brought on “Maleficent” director Robert Stromberg to helm the noir thriller “Carnival”, Variety said.

The project, written by Matias Caruso, centers on a knife-throwing master in a traveling circus, who uses his deadly skills to avenge the brutal murder of his sister. In hunting down the assailant, he enlists the help of the uniquely talented circus performers.

Stromberg made his directorial debut on “Maleficent,” which grossed more than $750 million worldwide. He won Academy Awards for his work as a production designer on “Avatar” and “Alice in Wonderland,” marking the first time a production designer has ever won back-to- back Oscars.

Stromberg also directed the virtual reality experience for “The Martian,” which was released at Sundance last year, and directed the pilot “Dawn” for Hulu and MGM.

The film will be produced by Bard Dorros, Craig Flores, Mitchell Peck and Nicolas Chartier. Kristin Overn will executive produce the project.

Matias Caruso is an Argentinean writer who broke out when “Carnival” made the Black List. He most recently penned the action movie “Mayhem,” starring “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun, and sold the pitch “Judgement Day” to Warner Bros. with Guy Ritchie and Lionel Wigram attached to produce.

Producers are casting on “Carnival” with principal photography set to start in late fall. Voltage will finance and handle worldwide sales for the picture at the Berlin Film Festival.

Stromberg is represented by WME Entertainment, and attorney Michael Schenkman of Bloom Hergot. Matias is represented by CAA, Grandview Management, and attorney Matthew Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin. Flores and Chartier are represented by attorney Irene Viksman Flores (Eisner Jaffe).

Related links:
Variety. ‘Maleficent’ Director Robert Stromberg Boards Thriller ‘Carnival’
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary
Oscar-nommed Timo von Gunten to direct action/heist film “Eiffel”
Polish Film Awards nominations announced
“How to Be Single” director to helm “States of Emergency” drama
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
China expels S. Korean missionaries amid U.S. missile defense tension The ministry advised the groups on the importance of complying with the laws and customs of the areas where they work, it said.
Liverpool squad vs Tottenham revealed ahead of PL clash Tottenham are still without defensive duo Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen as the pair continue to recover from knee and ankle problems.
Turkey to hold referendum on presidency April 16 Erdogan's supporters see the plans as a guarantee of stability at a time of turmoil in the NATO member state and European Union candidate country.
Germany’s Melt Festival 2017 announces second batch of artists Melt Festival 2017 takes place at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany, from July 14-16.