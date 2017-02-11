Alexander Skarsgard to star in Netflix thriller “Hold the Dark”
February 11, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgard and James Badge Dale will star in Hold the Dark, Netflix’s adventure thriller from director Jeremy Saulnier, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Riley Keough and James Bloor are also cast in the project, which is Saulnier’s follow-up to his acclaimed Anton Yelchin thriller Green Room.
Dark adapts the book by William Giraldi and is set in a remote Alaskan wilderness in which wolves have taken and killed children. A wolf-expert biologist is called in to investigate, but finds himself in between a secret-harboring mother, who disappears, and her husband, who goes on a maniacal spree when he returns from Iraq and learns of his son’s death. White, cold snow runs red with hot blood.
Wright will play the biologist caught up in the spree, while Badge Dale is a detective who wants to catch the husband, to be played by Skarsgard. Keough will play the mother and Bloor a creepy drifter.
The movie is looking at shooting in Alberta, Canada, in March.
Macon Blair wrote the script. Producing are Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, as well as Eva Maria Daniels, Anish Savjani and Neil Kopp.
Wright is one of the stars of HBO’s Westworld and appeared in the Hunger Games movies.
Skarsgard last year starred as Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan and appears opposite Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in HBO’s Big Little Lies.
Badge Dale was part of Michael Bay’s 13 Hours and recently wrapped The Empty Man, Fox’s adaptation of a Boom! comic.
Keough, who appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road, has two films recently wrapped: noir thriller Under the Silver Lake by It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell and Logan Lucky from Steven Soderbergh.
Bloor is a newcomer who will not only be seen in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot Leatherface, but also in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.
