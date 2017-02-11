“Dexter” star Michael C. Hall joins royal drama “The Crown”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix's royal drama The Crown is adding some key players for season two.

Joining the cast are Dexter grad Michael C. Hall and Quarry's Jodi Balfour, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. They will take on the roles of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy, respectively, in the Peter Morgan critical darling.

Season two is in production and will usher in the 1960s after Her Majesty's Armed Forces fight an illegal war in Egypt. It ends with the downfall of her third prime minister, Harold Macmillan, after a scandal.

Hall and Balfour join a season-two cast that also includes Downton Abbey alum Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones, better known as Lord Snowdon, the society photographer who was married to Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) from 1960 to 1978. The couple, who had two children together, divorced after 18 years of marriage. Snowdon died earlier in January at the age of 86.

The drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television, scored two Golden Globes this year — for best drama and series star Claire Foy, who plays the Queen. The plan for the show going forward is to follow her Royal Highness through the years leading up to present day.

"The idea is to do this over six decades, in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show over eight to 10 years," Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said on a panel last November. Along with producer Sony Pictures Television, Netflix will find new actors to play the main characters at different stages of their lives. Season two is in production.

For Hall, this marks his return to series-regular television following his longtime turn as Showtime's serial killer with a code in Dexter.

A premiere date for season two of The Crown has not yet been determined.